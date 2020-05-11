BOSSIER CITY, La- Business owners began celebrating immediately after Governor John Bel Edwards' press conference on Monday.
Governor Edwards announced May 15th as the start date of Phase 1 for select businesses in Louisiana. Nail salons, beauty shops, restaurants, and barber shops are specifically mentioned.
Linda Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, says the local business community is buzzing with excitement. She says her phone has been buzzing too with calls and texts.
"The take away is excitement. And I know our business community is going to be excited,"Johnson said.
Johnson says she understand the limitations of a 25 percent capacity for businesses during Phase 1. But she is still enthusiastic.
"You know it's not completely open, Johnson said. But it is a continued step in the right direction. Forward movement."
Johnson says employees returning to work will be the biggest joy with reopening.