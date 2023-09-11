Business owners in the Soth Park Village Center are asking SPD for help monitoring its parking lots

SHREVEPORT, La. - Business owners in the South Park Village Center on Mansfield Road are asking the Shreveport Police Department to help them beat loitering and large crowds in its parking lots that they say is leading to violence.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Brandon Merritt allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Lajah Small at the Time Out sports bar on Mansfield Road.
On Monday the Time Out bar owner, Jason Heffern, spoke at the Shreveport administrative conference meeting.
Heffron said, "We know it's an issue and it's an issue all over the city. We're here to ask for help that we've been asking for quite some time."
Edward Best, owner of Discount Jewelry and Loan, said "I don't feel like they were taking it seriously before, but Chief Smith and SPD are 150 officers short, and they can't be expected to drop everything for a loitering call and trespassing call. I'm just asking them to take it seriously to use the tools the taxpayers have given SPD like the real time crime center."
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said businesses can sign an affidavit with Shreveport Police that allows police to act on its behalf. Without an affidavit police do not have a lawful reason to tell someone to leave a parking lot because it's public space and anyone has a right to be there.
"The owner of that property must put up a sign at every entrance and that sign has to say this property is registered with the Shreveport Police Department and trespassing and loitering ordinances will be enforced," Smith said.
Business owners in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road say they do have signs that say that, and the parking lot is registered with SPD but that those signs are not in the right spot.
Heffern responded, "Maybe they are not placed properly as the chief alluded to, but property management will get that corrected. It takes more than a sign; it's going to take consequences for people who are blatantly doing things they know they shouldn't do to make it work."
Chief Smith encourages all business owners to register their cameras with the Real Time Crime Center.
Smith said, "The more cameras we have ties to the Real Time Crime Center the better we are able to see what's going on in the community in hopes that we can react and stop something before it happens all together."
Heffren says he hires off duty police officers as security at his bar. Chief Wayne smith says it will now be policy that all off duty police officers working security will sign out a marked car, so people are aware there is police presence in the area.
Chief Smith also said it's possible to put the command center in the South Park Village Shopping Center if resources are available.