BOSSIER CITY, La - Some local business leaders say they are finding that their former employees are collecting unemployment benefits and are declining to return to work.
At least, not for now.
Lisa Johnson, president of Bossier Chamber of Commerce, made a plea to get employees back to work.
"We need you. We need you back at work," Johnson said. "Because we need to open the economy. And we need to restart the economy after this COVID pandemic. And we can't do it without you."
Beth Girard, staffing employee at Celina's Staffing in Bossier, says she's aware that some unemployment benefits pay more than an employee's previous wages.
She says the need for workers will only increase in the next coming months.
Girard says she is just doing her part.
"It's been extremely difficult. I've been getting stressed," Girard said. I'm worried I'm not doing good enough. But I'm trying my best to get the jobs filled."
Business leaders say they try to remind workers that the unemployment benefits are temporary.
They say the job market will be highly competitive and employees should plan ahead for a shaky economy.