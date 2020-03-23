Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM CDT MONDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 172.8 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 8:00 AM CDT MONDAY WAS 172.8 FEET. * FORECAST...THE LAKE IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 173.4 FEET BY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE BAYOU THROUGH THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL. &&