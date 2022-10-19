SHREVEPORT, La. - Crime Stoppers of Caddo-Shreveport (a 501c3 nonprofit) is hosting a festival luncheon for all commissioned officers that work in Caddo Parish (SPD, Caddo Sheriff, City Marshall, State Troopers, Federal Agencies, etc).
Approximately 400 Officers are expected.
The inaugural Burgers 4 the Badge is both a police appreciation event and fundraiser for Crime Stoppers. Generous citizens and businesses can buy an Officer lunch here.
Remaining proceeds will go into Crime Stoppers’ Tip Fund, to fund crime solving rewards.
“We hear the words POLICE APPRECIATION often, but it can be confusing how to make than happen. With Burgers 4 The Badge, any citizen can say thanks by treating an officer to this great event” said Terry McNaight, President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.