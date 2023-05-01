Caddo and Bossier Schools apply for school safety grant.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Applications are closed for Louisiana school districts to apply for a piece of the $21 million grant to go towards school safety measures. The Louisiana State Education Department created this grant specifically to go towards limiting access points in schools. School districts can use the funding towards any safety measures.
Both Bossier Parish School Board and Caddo Parish Public Schools have applied to receive grant funding. Both school districts are still waiting on the status of approval but they have plans for the money if approved.
Director of Security for Bossier Parish Schools, Captain Adam Johnson says, "It also helps us kind of shore up some of our single point entries at many of our locations, to kind of narrow those down to, the big state initiative of having that single point of entry. Many of our schools were built, a long time ago where the actual campus footprint has multiple buildings. It's going to take some ingenuity to try to show those footprints so those campuses can have those single point of access."
"Our plan is to use those monies to upgrade our camera systems as well as other access control devices that we already have in place to try to harden our schools to not make them soft targets for any possible threats in the future," says Don Gibbs, Caddo Parish Public Schools Director of Security.
When creating safer access points, a new tool to automatically lock a door costs around $4 thousand.
According to Gibbs Caddo Schools is about 70% complete and are working on finishing those final costs, but there are access control measures in place for all exterior doors.
Both school districts have a uniformed officer, sheriff, or deputy on all campuses.