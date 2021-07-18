SHREVEPORT, La- Caddo Parish, Animal Services and Mosquito Control Center has received about 400 animals per month. That was normal pre-pandemic. However, adoptions aren't back to pre-pandemic numbers, causing an over population at the Shreveport location.
Animal control officers say they realize summer may not be the ideal time for adoptions, as some families plan vacations. But, they are asking for help in other ways. They are looking for foster homes, for animals in the process of going to rescue partners. They are also in need of donations of items for pets, but also your time.
"We're not a big facility, so the length of stay for an animal here is imperative in order to get them out in the positive capacity," said Travis Clark, Director of Caddo Parish Animal Services. "Having enrichment programs and things like that people come in, they can help walk the dogs help us take pictures out of dogs interact with them getting more time out of the kennel, to decrease kennel stress. Because we have multiple dogs in each kennel. So that could present a problem if these animals aren't getting activities.
For anyone thinking about adopting, the fee is $25 dollars. You can visit the shelter or check their Facebook page for adoption events by clicking here.