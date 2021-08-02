SHREVEPORT, La- The Caddo Commission introduced a resolution that would either require employees of Caddo Parish to be vaccinated or to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Commissioner Roy Burrell introduced the resolution, no.61. The resolution would apply to current and new employees. There would be disciplinary actions taken for those who don't follow the resolution if it's passed.
"If you don't feel that vaccinations are for you, for whatever reason, whether it's your politics, whether it's your health, whether it's your religion, that's you," said Burrell. "If you catch the Delta variant, which is now very, very contagious, then you pass it to others, then you're violating other's rights."
One commissioner felt all employees should test since some vaccinated people are still getting sick. Some commissioners were opposed to this idea, saying Caddo Parish could lose valuable employees who disagree with the resolution.
"You know, after 616,000 fatalities and at least 400 children that have lost their lives to COVID-19, you wouldn't think that we would need to even provide this type of legislation to encourage others to protect themselves," said District 7 commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts.
"I'm not for any sort of mandate, whether it's masks, vaccinations, whatever," said District 11 commissioner Ed Lazarus. "Whether you're offering an amendment to have somebody test weekly or not, to me, does really matter."
Commissioners voted to move it forward. The resolution will still need to be voted on during a regular session.