Shreveport, La -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings.
Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden in honor of lynching victims in Caddo Parish.
The move comes just days after KTBS aired an investigation into Johnson’s claims about the tree, a massive live Southern oak on the Milam Street side of the building.
The KTBS investigation did not find any evidence that tree, or any other tree on courthouse grounds was used for lynchings.
Johnson now proposes the garden on the McNeil side of the courthouse.
“There's a flower bed there that's in bad shape. I would like to take that bed, re-bed it with flowers that mean rebirth, new, and change. And also put a marker about the hangings and lynchings that happened in Caddo Parish,” Johnson said while making his proposal Monday.
The Equal Justice Initiative reports there were 48 lynchings in various locations in Caddo Parish between 1870 and 1950. The KTBS investigation was able to corroborate 43 names and locations of lynching victims in various locations of Caddo Parish.
The commission also discussed a "QR code" to be placed on a plaque in the garden that would teach visitors about the history of lynchings in the parish.
Commissioner Johnson proposed a cost of up to $125,000 for the garden and marker.
The commission voted today to send the matter to committee for further consideration.