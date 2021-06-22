SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo commissioners introduced an ordinance that would create a pilot program that would allow juvenile offenders to wear monitoring watches.
The bracelet is similar to an ankle bracelet, but it would go on the arm. If approved, it would be used by non-violent juveniles. The modern technology is designed to be more discrete.
It's part of what's called the Juvenile Offender Monitoring Program. The pilot program would cost $6,300 and last three months.
The goal is to help overcrowding in the juvenile detention center. Commissioners Stormy Gage Watts and Lyndon Johnson proposed the ordinance.