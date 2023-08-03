SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Sheriff's deputy was recognized for his readiness to assist in a mass casualty incident in Shreveport last month.
Patrol Deputy John Flash was presented the First Responder of the Year Award from the Caddo Lodge #179 F&AM, Free and Accepted Masons.
Each year, this award is given to a first responder who exhibits exceptional dedication and commitment to service while performing their daily duties.
Deputy Flash was recognized for immediate response to assist the Shreveport Police Department with a mass casualty shooting event on July 4 in the MLK neighborhood.
Deputy Flash supported SPD by escorting rescued individuals to safety and helped to maintain security and crowd control at the location.
Deputy Flash is a two-year veteran with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and has served as a patrol deputy for just under a year.