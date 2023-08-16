KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo Fire District Four is getting a second set of gear to help reduce the risk of getting cancer.
The Caddo Parish Commission has given just over $71,000 to buy 19 new sets of gear for every firefighter who works for District 4.
"Research has shown that our gear holds carcinogens. When we get into gear and sweat, we absorb that into our body," Fire Capt. Shawn Sanders said.
A firefighter ensemble costs about $3,800. District 4 received a jacket, pants, boots, gloves and a mask.
"The new gear is super shiny. It's reflective and it looks a lot nicer than our old set," firefighter Corbin Ritch said.
The new gear does away with firefighters having to wear their old set throughout a 24-hour shift.
"It's important to have a second set of gear not only for your safety, but as a convenience to you. Normally when you go to wash your gear, you're not able to use your gear for the next five to 10 hours because it not only has to wash but it has to dry," said Ritch.
The district is now looking into its budget for a new exhaust system to carry exhaust from the fire trucks outside the station.