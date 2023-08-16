KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo Fire District Four is getting a brand-new second set of gear to help reduce the risk of getting cancer. The Caddo Commission has given just over $71,000 to buy 19 new sets of gear for every firefighter that works for District Four.
Shawn Sanders, Caddo Fire District Four Captain said, "Research has shown that our gear holds carcinogens. When we get into gear and sweat, we absorb that into our body."
A firefighter ensemble costs about $3,800. District Four received a jacket, pants, boots, gloves and a mask.
"The new gear is super shiny, it's reflective and it looks a lot nicer than our old set," Corbin Ritch, a firefighter with District Four said.
Before getting a new set of gear the firefighters at District Four was wearing one set of gear throughout a 24-hour shift.
"It's important to have a second set of gear not only for your safety, but as a conveniency to you. Normally when you go to wash your gear, you're not able to use your gear for the next five to 10 hours because it not only has to wash but it has to dry," said Ritch.
Caddo Fire District Four is now looking into its budget for a new exhaust system to carry exhaust from the firetrucks outside the station.