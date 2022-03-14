SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Doorbell Camera Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, March 14 at 7am.
In order to be considered, citizens must fill out a program application. The online application will be available beginning March 14 at 7am at http://www.caddo.org/doorbell.
The program, designed to help combat crime in Caddo Parish, provides citizens who qualify with one doorbell camera and installation per household, as well as a one-year monitoring subscription.
The program is first come, first serve and is open to Caddo Parish residents who meet all of the following criteria:
- Must be a resident of Caddo Parish and at least 18 years old
- Household annual gross income (before taxes and deductions) must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)
- Must agree to register with the Shreveport Real Time Crime Center to allow law enforcement access to camera footage
- Must possess a working Wi-Fi internet connection and own a mobile device to operate doorbell camera app
- Not already own a doorbell camera device
The Caddo Parish Commission allocated $100,000 for the purchase and installation of the doorbell camera devices.
“This program is designed to give citizens and law enforcement an additional tool to help mitigate crime,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. “The Caddo Parish Commission is committed to public safety and to protecting quality of life, and this program will aid in those endeavors and helping to provide peace of mind to our citizens,” said Gage-Watts.
Citizens may call (318) 841-5539 for questions about the program.