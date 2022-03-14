SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to an overwhelming response Monday, the application process for the Caddo Parish Doorbell Program has been suspended. Over 1,000 responses have been received.
The program was designed to help combat crime in Caddo Parish by providing citizens who qualified with one doorbell camera and installation per household, as well as a one-year monitoring subscription.
The Caddo Parish Commission allocated $100,000 for the purchase and installation of the doorbell camera devices.
Applicants that have successfully qualified for the program will be notified in writing.