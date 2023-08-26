SHREVEPORT, La. – LSUS is serving as a host for Starbase Advanced, a program that will aid students in building and launching a mid-powered rocket.
The free after-school program will teach students engineering and teamwork skills with the goal of qualifying for the American Rocketry Challenge National Competition.
Students can register on a first-come, first-serve basis with an online registration form. An orientation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the LSUS Collaboratory from 4:15-5:30 p.m.
“LSUS is committed to being an educational resource for the North Louisiana region,” said Leigh Chambers, the executive director for events and community initiatives at LSUS. “Often this commitment expands past the traditional college student to our K-12 students.
“Through partnerships like the one with Starbase Louisiana, we leverage our resources on campus like the LSUS Collaboratory to bolster the educational experience of our high school students. Providing pathways to careers is at the heart of our mission, and we strive to ignite a passion for exploration through hands-on learning.”
Starbase Advanced is operated by Starbase Louisiana, which is housed at Barksdale Air Force Base and partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Starbase Louisiana funds the program through grants, sponsorships and the non-profit arm Starbase Louisiana Inc.
In Bossier Parish, most high schools in the parish serve as a Starbase Advanced site.
LSUS is the only site in Caddo Parish.
A total of five rocketry teams from Caddo and Bossier parishes have advanced to the national finals in the past two years.
The Starbase Advanced program is the third tier of the organization’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education system.
Starbase operates STEM programs for fifth-graders to explore a variety of topics in 25 hours of hands-on learning. The 2.0 program targets middle schoolers with more in-depth knowledge and experimentation.
