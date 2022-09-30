Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public.
The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children and families are encouraged to engage, clap their hands, stomp their feet and sing along to some of their favorite cartoons or animated movies.
Children will also have an opportunity to meet nature park animals, while enjoying face painting and other fun-filled activities.
Tiny Tots Concert Schedule:
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
North Caddo Elementary Middle School Auditorium (100 West Kentucky-Vivian, LA)
2-3 P.M. – Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting
3-4 P.M. – Concert Performance
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
Centenary College-Hargrove Bandshell (2911 Centenary Blvd.-Shreveport, LA)
2-3 P.M. – Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting
3-4 P.M. – Concert Performance