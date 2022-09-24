CADDO PARISH,La.--Caddo Parish School Board gave a $5 million tax exemption to a Shreveport company looking to create more jobs in the Arklatex.
Ternium U.S.A. requested the property tax exemption and the school board approved it on Tuesday.
They tell KTBS they aren't usually quick to approve something like this but the company is impacting in the community by creating jobs and including students in their success.
"Generally I am hesitant to give a tax exemption in this particular case not only are they creating new jobs but they are involving Caddo students in the process and you can't take that lightly we value our business community especially when they involve Caddo schools and businesses in that process," said Tony Nations.
In five years the company will have to seek approval from the school board again.