The Caddo High School mascot is changing.

The Caddo school board voted unanimously in favor of changing the mascot. The current mascot features a rebel, which many in the community oppose given the historical context.

While a few members of the community didn’t mind the rebel staying, an overwhelming majority of residents and board members say changing the name is a step in the right direction in the fight for equality.

Superintendent Goree says more consideration of the mascot change will be done before September 15th board meeting.

 

