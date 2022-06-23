CADDO PARISH, La.--The mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo made one thing clear, there's a need for preparedness in active shooter situations. That's where Caddo Parish Sheriff's comes into play.
They tell us they have adapted to the new wave of active shooters and they are always willing to train businesses, congregations, or any organization in need of guidance. Robert Jump leads the trainings and he says over the years things have changed include police response.
"We used to wait for a S.W.A.T type element to show up then make an entry toward the threat but we realized that was ineffective and we had to stop the threat as quickly as possible to limit the amount of casualties," said Jump.
Call Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office to schedule training it is free.