SHREVEPORT, La.- Caddo Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday.
Fairfield Elementary Magnet School is celebrating its centennial year. Throughout the school year there will be celebrations once a month. The biggest celebration will be in December.
"We will celebrate at the Independence Bowl and so we're trying to fill the Independence Bowl with Fairfield current students, family and alumni. So, if you can make it we'd love to have you celebrate with us," Principal Ron Morris said.
Caddo schools are taking proper precautions when it comes to heat safety this year.
"One of the things we want all of our families to know is that every bus that picks their child up at a bus stop will be air conditioned. It doesn't matter if they're being picked up in Greenwood or Keithville they will have an air-conditioned bus," said Chief Academic Officer Keith Burton.
The district will monitor the heat and ensure a recess or practice will not take place if it's too hot.
The Caddo Parish School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time stipend for its employees.
Caddo School's LEAP results show the greatest increase for third grade English/Language Arts students who increased proficiency by 9.1% year over the year. Caddo’s middle schools have also seen sizable growth in math over the past two years as the district doubled instructional time and incentivized teachers in the subjects. The results show a 9.4% increase between 2021 and 2023.