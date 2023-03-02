Caddo Parish to host city middle school basketball championships

SHREVEPORT, LA – Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Raising Canes, will host the 2023 Caddo Parish Girls’ and Boys’ Middle School Basketball City Championships on Thursday, March 2nd at the Centenary Gold Dome, 3482 Dixie Dr, Shreveport, LA. The girls’ championship game will tip off at 6:00pm, followed by the boys’ championship game.
The event will showcase the top two Caddo Parish girls and boys middle school teams and the opportunity to see several future area high school stars. General admission to the event is $7. All tickets must be purchased online at LocalLevelEvents.com.
For additional information, contact the Caddo Parish Schools’ Athletic Office at (318) 603-6358, or Mary Murphy at mmurphy@caddo.org.