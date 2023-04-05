SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 sat down with Patrick Wesley, the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation director, to talk about how the city is partnering with law enforcement to try and keep kids out of trouble this summer.
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Project Celebration Inc. and the Kennedy Center are joining forces this spring and summer to host several youth crime prevention program presentations.
All presentations will be geared towards youth, teens and parent audiences.
“We are excited to partner with our local criminal justice and law enforcement agencies again this year,” said Caddo Parish parks and recreation director Patrick Wesley. “These crime prevention presentations will continue to provide a platform to discuss the challenges our youth and teens face daily and offer invaluable feedback and resources to meet those challenges,” said Wesley.
Presentation topic discussions will include, but not limited to the following:
- Curfews
- Youth behaviors and decision-making influence (improving police and youth contact/interactions)
- Gun Violence
- Sexting/Texting and Internet Safety
- Dating Violence (Recognizing Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships)
- Strategies in preventing juvenile delinquency
All presentations are free and refreshments will be provided by the Caddo Parish Commission. Presentations can be scheduled for schools, churches and community organizations.
For more information or to schedule contact Cattina Williams at (318) 218-7070 or cwilliams@caddo.org.