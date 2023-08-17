SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation has officially opened 2 new cornhole courts at the following Caddo Parish Parks:
- Earl G. Williamson Park, 11425 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Louisiana
- Eddie D. Jones Park, 8400 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, Louisiana
“Cornhole is one of the most popular recreational sports in America and we are truly listening to our citizen needs,” said Caddo parks and recreation director Patrick Wesley. “We’re excited to provide trendy, fun and recreational park amenities to drive Caddo Parish families and visitors to our parks,” said Wesley.
Each cornhole court is covered with a brand-new commercial shade structure for protection of extreme heat and/or inclement weather.
Citizens will need to provide their own bean bags. All players must adhere to the rules of common courtesy and fair play.
For additional information, visit www.caddoparks.org.