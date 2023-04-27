SHREVEPORT, La.-Caddo Public Schools is looking to offer new opportunities to its educators while inviting new applicants to fill much needed positions.
A job fair was held at Broadmoor STEM Academy in Shreveport.
"It's an opportunity for all of our current employees to come and learn about how they can transfer in between schools. If you are looking for a position you can come and learn about positions that they potentially will have," said teacher recruiter for Caddo Public Schools Karen Peace.
The massive job fair was also an opportunity to learn more about how to get certified as a teacher.
"One of the things that we're trying to do is help people understand what it requires to be a teacher. The first requirement is that you have a bachelor's degree. So, we have opportunities for people even who work within our system to who have not completed a bachelor's degree to partner with some of our certification providers to complete the bachelor's degree and get teacher certifications," said Peace.
It's a possible solution to teacher shortages, an issue sweeping the nation, especially in Louisiana.
"Were fortunate to have our own teacher certification program in Caddo Parish called the Caddo Teaching Academy. So, we can hire people to work in our system and help them get certified at the same time," says Peace.
The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, reports nearly 7,000 educators left their classrooms in Louisiana in 2022 alone.
However, Caddo Public Schools are looking to retain teachers by reminding them of their options.
"We also wanted our current employees to understand it's an opportunity for them to come learn about how they can add on certifications to their current certification and explore other schools within the district," Peace says.
BESE says exit interviews from teachers across the state revealed the top three reasons why teachers are leaving the classroom: many cited personal reasons, retirement, and finding another teaching or leadership job.
"One of the things we hear all the time from teachers is that they want to be a leader and share their expertise, but not necessarily outside of the classroom.
So, we want to share with them opportunities for leadership within the district that maybe they can still be in the classroom, but be a leader on their campus,"
Caddo Schools teachers will be able to transfer within the district until June 30th.
After that deadline, positions will be open to the public.
Visit https://www.caddoschools.org/page/teach-caddo for more information.