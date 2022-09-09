Shreveport,La.--Education Check-up is taking a closer look at school safety.
Roy Murray is the director of security for Caddo Schools. He explains the importance of having school resource officers placed on each campus.
"One of the things, we learned from something that happened to someone else, Sandy Hook taught us if we put SROs at highs schools and middle schools to make those schools safer then why wouldn't we put one on an elementary school campus?" said Murray.
