SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools will host its spring job fair and Certification Information Expo on April 27 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor STEM Academy Gym on 441 Atlantic Avenue.
The goal is to find dynamic candidates to fill vacant positions throughout the school system.
The highest areas of need in the district are the following positions:
- Teachers
- Bus Drivers
- Child Nutrition Staff (Cafeteria)
- Classroom Aides
- Secretaries and Clerical Staff
Representatives will also be present to provide teaching certification information to interested candidates.