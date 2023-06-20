SHREVEPORT, La. - Several Caddo Parish School District sites and schools will reopen Tuesday, while others will remain closed due to power outages.
- The district’s Central Office sites will reopen Tuesday.
- All elementary and middle school sites will be closed on Tuesday.
- High school remediation and credit recovery programs will reopen Tuesday.
- JumpStart Summer programming will resume at North Caddo Tuesday and at C.E. Byrd on Wednesday.
- Breakfast and lunch service will not be available Tuesday at the schools that are reopening, but is scheduled to resume Wednesday.
- The feeding program remains suspended as power restoration efforts are ongoing throughout the parish.
Meanwhile, due to problems associated with the widespread power outages at campuses throughout Bossier Parish, ALL summer school programming is canceled for Tuesday. This includes centers as well. The plan is to resume normal operations on Wednesday.