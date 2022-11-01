SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team.
Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
High school students can go away to college, earn their teaching degree and if they return to teach at Caddo schools they will earn a step higher on the pay scale.
There is also a need for male teachers at the elementary level. They offer Call Me Mr. Scholarship, where young men can get a full ride to Grambling University or Northwestern State to get their teaching certification and return to teach in Caddo schools.
Those who already have a bachelor's degree can join the Caddo Teaching Academy for free and earn their teaching certification. This can certify those to teach elementary, middle, and high school in all content areas.
The program spans over two years. After completing the program, the teachers have to teach in Caddo schools for three years. The Caddo Teaching Academy has a $6,000 value.
This is Caddo schools' eighth year of certifying teachers, with over 100 candidates going through the program. According to Karen Peace, Caddo schools teacher recruiter, there is a retention rate of 85%.
Since legislation has changed teacher certification requirements, like dropping the Praxis One basic core academic skills test as a requirement for entrance into these programs interest in teaching has grown. The Praxis Content area exam is still a requirement to enter Alternative Certification programs like Caddo Teaching Academy.