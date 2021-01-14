CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is giving graduating seniors the opportunity to earn a scholarship to college.
A graduating senior from Caddo Parish High School, could be awarded a $500 scholarship, to the Louisiana college of their choice.
The scholarship is made available each year through the Louisiana Sheriff's Honorary Membership program. Each parish gets one scholarship, for those where the sheriff participates.
To qualify for a scholarship, the recipient must:
- Be a permanent resident of Louisiana
- Plan to enroll as a full-time, undergrad student
- Agree to use the scholarship at a Louisiana institute of higher education
- Be eligible for admission to the school indicated on their application
The deadline to apply is March 19.
Completed applications should be mailed to:
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Media Relations Office
501 Texas Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
You can also deliver your application in person to the Sheriff's Office:
505 Travis Street, 7th floor
Shreveport, LA 71101
Click here to get your application, or call 318-681-0813.