SHREVEPORT, La. - Is Santa bringing your child their first hunting rifle or BB gun this year?
Registration is currently underway for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office “First Gun Class for Kids.” The course is designed to teach gun safety to children ages 8-16. It provides basic instruction for those who may never have fired a gun but want to be able to use one safely and is highly recommended for kids who will receive a new BB gun, shotgun, or hunting rifle for Christmas.
Participants can choose to attend December 19 or January 9. Both sessions are from 8 a.m. until noon and will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South.
“Children who will receive a gun for Christmas can try it for the first time in a safe environment with the help of a trained Caddo sheriff’s deputy,” Sheriff Steve Prator said. “Parents are wise to want their children to know basic firearms safety before a gun is given as a gift, and I would strongly urge them to register their child for this program,” Prator said. “It’s the responsible thing to do.”
Children are welcome to attend the course with BB guns, pellet guns, .22 rifles, and small caliber shotguns. No high-powered rifles will be allowed. Only BB's and .22 ammunition will be supplied by the training academy. Through generous donations by local citizens and local wholesalers, those children without a gun can use one supplied at the academy. Participants will shoot skeet and fixed targets supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation.
There's no cost for the course, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited, and COVID protocols will be followed. An adult must remain with the child throughout the course. To register, call CPSO Community Programs at 681-0875.