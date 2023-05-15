Caddo Sheriff's Camp, an overnight camp for boys ages 9-12, will be held at Garland Scout Ranch in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America, Norwela Council. The camp recognizes boys from Caddo Parish for good behavior and academic achievement and introduces them to the scouting program.
The purpose of the camp is to develop leadership skills and encourage involvement in scouting by introducing campers to outdoor activities like swimming, archery, and marksmanship.
Transportation to and from camp is provided, and funding is made possible through citizen donations. Applications can be obtained from the Boy Scout office by calling 868-2774.