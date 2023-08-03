SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office held graduation exercises today for Class 54 of the Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy. The ceremony took place at Calvary Baptist Church.
A total of 15 cadets successfully graduated from the academy and are now fully prepared to serve the citizens of Caddo Parish. This marks the first-ever class that exclusively consisted of sheriff’s office cadets.
The graduates are Cassandra Berry, Tchaiquonyia Brown, Jennifer Bryant, Tammy Bullock, Tahji Davis, Lakeshia Gaines, Justin Harvey, Paul Heim, Samantha Kirkland, Gerica Lawrence, Justice Oneal-Taylor, Daniel Sheen, Shaledria Smith, Arndra Stephens Jr., and Brianna Taylor.
The academy presented awards to cadets who showed exceptional performance in four distinct areas. Deputy Paul Helm was the academy’s winner of both the Firearms Award and Honor Graduate Award. Cassandra Berry won the Physical Fitness Award, and Lakeshia Gaines was the Leadership Award winner.
During the ceremony, a special moment occurred when family members were given the honor of pinning the cadets' badges for the first time.
Sheriff Prator administered the Oath of Office to the graduates shortly after.