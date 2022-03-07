Caddo Smart Start Early Childhood Community Network offers full scholarships for children, Birth to 3-years-old, to attend one of the following TYPE III Child Care Centers based on income eligibility.
- American Child Greenwood 560-5844
- Carroll’s Kiddie Ranch Learning Center 632-0029
- Child’s Play Development Center 550-4050
- First Beginnings Child Development Center 429-6890
- Gabriel’s Child Development Center 701-8895
- Genesis Academy 687-5059
- Grandma’s Arms Child Care and Development Center I 606-2974
- Grandma’s Arms Child Care and Development Center II 606-4627
- Kids with Dreams Learning Center 828-1707
- Love & Blessings Academy LLC 562-3906
- Juz’ Us Childcare and Development Center
- The Eagle’s Nest Development Center 688-4669
An adult who is legally responsible for paying Child Care costs for a child, Birth to 3-years-old, with a total gross income less than the amount listed below may be eligible for a full scholarship.
|Family Size/Gross Monthly Income
|Family Size/Gross Monthly Income
|2 People ~ $3,939
|3 People ~ $4,866
|4 People ~ $5,793
|5 People ~ $6720
|6 People ~ $7,646
|7 People ~ $7820
|8 People ~ $7,994
|9 People ~ $8,168
To find out more- call one of the listed TYPE III Child Centers above or call Anita Vailes at 318 389-1804.