Caddo Smart Start Early Childhood Community Network offers full scholarships for children, Birth to 3-years-old, to attend one of the following TYPE III Child Care Centers based on income eligibility.

  • American Child Greenwood  560-5844
  • Carroll’s Kiddie Ranch Learning Center  632-0029
  • Child’s Play Development Center  550-4050 
  • First Beginnings Child Development Center  429-6890
  • Gabriel’s Child Development Center  701-8895 
  • Genesis Academy  687-5059
  • Grandma’s Arms Child Care and Development Center I  606-2974
  • Grandma’s Arms Child Care and Development Center II  606-4627
  • Kids with Dreams Learning Center  828-1707 
  • Love & Blessings Academy LLC  562-3906
  • Juz’ Us Childcare and Development Center 
  • The Eagle’s Nest Development Center  688-4669

An adult who is legally responsible for paying Child Care costs for a child, Birth to 3-years-old, with a total gross income less than the amount listed below may be eligible for a full scholarship.

Family Size/Gross Monthly IncomeFamily Size/Gross Monthly Income
2 People ~ $3,9393 People ~ $4,866
4 People ~ $5,7935 People ~ $6720
6 People ~ $7,6467 People ~ $7820
8 People ~ $7,9949 People ~ $8,168

To find out more- call one of the listed TYPE III Child Centers above or call Anita Vailes at 318 389-1804.

