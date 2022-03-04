Head Start Services
Head Start promotes the school readiness of young children from low-income families through agencies in their local community. The Head Start program is authorized by the improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007.
- Head Start and Early Head Start programs provide comprehensive services to support the mental, social, and emotional development of children from birth to age 5. In addition to education services, programs provide children and their families with health, nutrition, social, and other services. Head Start services are responsive to each child and family’s ethnic, cultural, and linguistic heritage.
- Head Start encourages the role of parents as their child’s firs and most important teacher. Programs build relationships with families that support positive parent-child relationships, family well-being, and connections to peers and community.
- Family members must apply with a program in their area.
Local Head Start services are delivered by about 1,700 public and private nonprofit and for-profit agencies. These agencies receive grants from the US. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Head Start agencies design services for children and families that meet the needs of their local community and the Head Start Program Performance Standards. Some cities, states, and federal programs offer funding to expand Head Start and Early Head Start to include more children within their communities.
Early Head Start Services
Early Head Start serves pregnant women, infants, and toddlers. Early Head Start programs are available to the family until the child turns 3 years old and is ready to transition into Head Start or another pre-K program. Early Head Start helps families care for their infants and toddlers through early, continuous, intensive, and comprehensive services.
Both Head Start and Early Head Start programs offer a variety of service models, deepening on the needs of the local community. Programs may be based in centers, schools, or family child care homes. Early Head Start services are provided for at leas six hours per day, whereas Head Start preschool services may half or full day. Another program option is home-based services, in which a staff person visits children once a week in their own home and works with the parent as the child’s primary teacher. Children and families who receive home-based services meet twice monthly with other enrolled families for a group learning experience facilitated by Head Start staff.
Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start List:
Alphonse Jackson Early Head Start
2600 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Shreveport, LA 71107
(318) 629-1900
Balistine W. Hopkins Head Start
1730 Cox Street
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 632-5588
Brown E. Moore Head Start
409 Janet Lane
Shreveport, LA 71106
(318) 682-3933
C.E. Galloway Head Start
335 East Olive
Shreveport, LA 71104
(318) 425-1199
David Raines Head Start
1625 David Raines Road
Shreveport, LA 71107
(318) 227-9940
Eddie Jones Head Start
1729 Ford Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1559
Faith Lutheran Head Start
4030 Doris Street
Shreveport, LA 71109
(318) 632-9423
Hersey D. Wilson Head Start
4055 St. Vincent Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 865-0580
Johnnie L. Cochran Head Start
1715 Cox Street
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 841-0262
Lake Bethlehem Head Start
2840 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Shreveport, LA 71107
(318) 227-9091
Mt. Bethel Head Start
3479 Mt. Bethel Road
Keithville, LA 71047
(318) 925-4787
Roy “Hoppy” Hopkins Head Start
210 Allen Ave.
Oil City, LA 71061
(318) 995-7656