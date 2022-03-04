Pre-K in Caddo Parish Public Schools is an all-day developmentally appropriate program that serves at-risk children that are 4 years old on or before Sept. 30. Children must reside within the school attendance area in which application is made to be eligible to attend Pre-K.
Oak Park and 81st Street are Pre-K centers funded by Title 1. Children must reside in a school attendance area that receives Title 1 funds to be eligible to attend one of the Pre-K centers.
Opportunities for early learning experiences targeting eligible four-year-olds in Caddo Public Schools are varied. All regular education prekindergarten programs in the Caddo Parish Public School System are grant-supported with regulations and guidelines for participation. School districts must adhere to federal and state grant guidelines in order to assure continuation of program funds. If a school has more applicants than space, children are selected based on income eligibility and/or lowest screening score. We cannot guarantee that all applicants will receive placement in our Pre-K program.
Pre-K Enrollment Requirements:
All children making application for the Caddo Parish Public Schools Pre-K program must be 4 years old on or before September 30 and present these documents:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Up-to-date Louisiana immunizations record
- Child’s social security card
- Proof of residence in the parent/guardian’s name
**Parents of children making application for the LA-4 or 8(g)-funded programs must also present proof of income.
Caddo Parish Public Schools Pre-K Program provides experiences to build a child’s:
- Cognitive development (mathematical, scientific, social studies skills),
- Language and literacy development (listening, speaking, writing, thinking, reading),
- Creative arts development (music, art, drama),
- Health and physical development, and
- Social and emotional development.
All neighborhood schools that have kindergarten have at least one Pre-K class. There are no Pre-K classes in magnet schools.