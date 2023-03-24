SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood advocates are sounding the alarm in Louisiana as millions in federal tax dollars are scheduled to go away next year.
Louisiana's early care and education system is being supported right now by $200M in temporary federal funding.
Early childhood education advocates are trying to get the Louisiana legislature to direct more money for educating children before they get to kindergarten.
Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis look at Caddo Smart Start and why the program is so important.