SHREVEPORT, La. - Studies show that a child who attends child care has better social skills, learns faster, and is ready to start first grade compared to those who don't have that opportunity. A child who never attends child care will never be able to catch up on the learning curve, or in their career. Early learning is just that important.
Caddo Smart Start is a network of publicly funded early childhood programs serving infants, toddlers and pre-K age children. The enrollment period is March 7 - April 15.
Programs in Caddo Smart Start provide high quality early childhood instruction and care that promote educational experiences to prepare children to enter kindergarten.
Click here for a complete listing of publicly funded early childhood programs.