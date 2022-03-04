How can parents help their child before enrolling in kindergarten?
- Work with your child on recognizing letters of the alphabet, numbers and colors in things that they see everyday
- Provide paper, pencils and crayons for your child to draw and write
- Ask your child to “read” a favorite book to you
- Read books that are interesting to your child daily
- Help your child learn to write his/her own first name
- Talk with your child and listen carefully to your child; this will encourage your child to talk and develop verbal skills
- Work with your child to understand why things are the same and different
- Help your child count objects while he/she is playing or helping with household chores
- Sing and play rhyming games; this will encourage language development
- Allow your child to perform tasks on his/her own, such as pouring juice or milk, buttoning and zipping his/her own clothes, toileting and washing hands, etc.
- Limit the amount of time your child watches television, plays video games, uses the computer, etc.
- Help your child identify body parts
- Teach your child his/her full name, address and telephone/cell phone number
- Allow your child to play outside in the yard or a park where he/she can run, jump, hop, climb, throw and catch a ball