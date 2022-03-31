SHREVEPORT, La. - Studies show that a child who attends child care has better social skills, learns faster, and is ready to start first grade compared to those who don't have that opportunity.
Caddo Smart Start can help. It's a network of publicly funded early childhood programs serving infants, toddlers, and Pre-K age children. Enrollment runs through April 15.
You can learn more about it during our 30 minute special report that airs Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3. You can apply for Caddo Smart Start by clicking here.