Every child is unique!
A child who is three to five years old and has one or more of the following concerns may be referred for testing:
- Difficulty expressing or understanding spoken language
- Problems with fine or gross motor skills
- Vision, hearing, or health problems
- Social, adaptive and/or emotional development
- Delayed development of pre-academic skills
Requests for preschool testing in Caddo Parish can be made by calling 603-6740.
If an evaluation shows that your child needs special services, the next step is to hold an IEP (Individual Education Plan) meeting.
Placement of children with a disability is an IEP team decision. Every child with a disability should be placed in the environment that will best meet the needs of the individual child. Children with IEP’s may be served in child care settings, homes, private preschool classrooms, Head Start classrooms, public school PreK programs, service provider locations, and ECSE (early childhood special education) classrooms.