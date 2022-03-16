SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to an unforeseen and severe work shortage, the performance of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Musical, for Wed., March 16 has been canceled.
We are heartbroken to receive this news, and even more so that we have to share it with you. The Strand promises to keep everyone updated about the refunding process when all details are in order, and to do their utmost in being accessible to you.
As always, The Strand is here for you. Despite this unfortunate loss, we hope you still have a magical day.