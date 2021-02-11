SHREVEPORT, La- Capital One customer and Shreveport resident, Meredith Mangham, received good news after two months of denied disputes. Wednesday, $1,200 dollars that she lost to an ATM malfunction was returned to her after speaking with KTBS about her issue on Tuesday.
KTBS reporter Brandy Campbell spoke with Meredith and Capital One, resulting in her case reopening and the bank gathering additional details. One day later, Meredith received an e-mail stating they finished investigating her dispute and deposited her $1,200 back into her account.
