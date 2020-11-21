TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community showed up Saturday morning to show off their cars and motorcycles for a great cause.
A car show benefiting the victims of a tragic house fire in Texarkana, Arkansas was held at the Crossties Event Venue.
A large variety of cars lined the streets of downtown Texarkana.
There was also music, food, a silent auction and activities for kids.
On October 2nd, Todd Works lost his fiancé, Rosalie, in a house fire.
The couple's 3-year old son Cam Works was left severely injured.
Half the proceeds from the event were awarded to the winner, while the other half goes to the family to help cover Cam’s medical expenses.
