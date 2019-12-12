SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the look on a child’s faces when they spell out a word on their own for the first time.
It's also what keeps tutors from Heard McElroy and Vestal coming back to Oak Park Elementary School in Shreveport.
The CPA firm dedicates an hour each week tutoring English and math to first and second graders at the Caddo school.
"It’s a chance to help these kids. Elbow to elbow, shoulder to shoulder," Robert Dean said. "It's about the lessons and getting the work done, but a lot of it is about the relationships.”
Dean wishes they could have done this 20 years sooner because of the impact it's having on them. Around 3,600 students in Caddo Parish are receiving community support through a partnership between Volunteers of America and Communities in Schools.
It provides tutoring, meals, school supplies/uniforms and winter jackets for those who need it. Parents don't have to worry about taking their children to various places to get the resources and support they need.
Division director for children and family services of VOA, Carolyn Hammond, said it eliminates any barriers to learning.
"There is nothing more rewarding then to see a child smile, and to possibly see that child go from struggling, not liking school to being happy," Hammond said. "Knowing there is a champion who wants them to be successful, other than their parents.”
To determine the children who need the most help, they follow the A, B, C’s: Attendance, behavior and course performance.
Of the 400 plus students at Oak Park, around 20 are getting the extra care that Communities in Schools provides.
"It takes a village to raise a child. I think like my parents and teachers feel like they're not alone in this mission. It’s really important that we're in the same mission of helping kids,” said Principal Marjorie Manuel-Rabun.
Communities in Schools began in 2014 providing resources to three Caddo schools. The program has doubled that number today, providing for six schools in Caddo.