SHREVEPORT, La. - Valentine’s Day is synonymous with giving roses. But why not give a rose bush this year, plant it with your loved one and be there when it blooms? The American Rose Society encourages you to give a rosebush this Valentine’s day instead of a bouquet of roses. The American Rose Society is here to help you grow better roses!
When you join the American Rose Society as full member ($49) you receive a free rosebush, along with all the other benefits of membership – the bimonthly American Rose magazine, the American Rose Annual magazine, and the Handbook For Selecting Roses, free advice from Consulting Rosarians in your area, free/reduced admission to hundreds of botanical gardens across the country, discounts from our Member Benefit Partners, access to the Modern Roses Database, a subscription to Better Homes & Gardens and more!
Roses have a long and colorful history. They have been used to symbolize love, beauty, war and peace. They are the subject of art, music, literature and poetry. On November 20, 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed a resolution making the rose the national floral emblem at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
Since 1892, the American Rose Society has been our nation’s premier organization dedicated exclusively to the cultivation of the rose. Our goal is to enhance the enjoyment and promotion of roses throughout the country. Our members put on rose shows, educational seminars, maintain public gardens, support research of the newest and disease resistant varieties of roses, provide arrangements and flowers for hundreds of local events and do all they can to share the enjoyment of the rose.