In the Spirit of Christmas we want to share stories of hope. We found an abundance of it at The LightHouse in Bossier. It's an after-school program for economically disadvantaged children.
The program is run by the Volunteers of America North Louisiana. Reading and writing is just a small part of what happens there. The lessons learned come wrapped with a greater purpose.
The LightHouse provides a safe environment for students. It's a place where they know they're loved and cared for. The students seem to love it.
It started 30 years ago, at the edge of downtown. Now, The LightHouse is still serving students who've gone on to do other things.
Erica O'Neal started coming to the Lighthouse in Bossier when she was in the 3rd grade.
"And then when I got to be in middle school my mom was like this is a good program, I need you to go everyday. So she made me go and I'm so thankful that she did," O'Neal said.
It proved to pay dividends. O'Neal has her masters, is working, and owns her own business.
Their motto to each student served is, "Once a LightHouse Kid, Always a LightHouse Kid."
The lessons learned here are treasured gifts that will last a lifetime.
The LightHouse serves about 700 children through it's community sites in Bossier and downtown Shreveport. They also have after-school programs in six area schools.
Click here to learn more about Volunteers of America North Louisiana and the Caring Gifts program.