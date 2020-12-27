SHREVEPORT, La - The Caring Men March took place on Sunday. Dozens marched through Downtown Shreveport, walking from Travis and Louisiana St. to Government Plaza. This was led by the P.I.P.E organization. It stands for Priorities, Intentions, Practical Exchange.
The president of the organization Terrance Winn says this event was a call to all men to step up and help raise children better. But also to show that men care. There was a prayer, followed by a short march and several people in the community were brought up to speak. that included pastors, family, and friends of victims of crime and some that were once involved.
The organization is hoping to connect with the young men and children in the community to stop the violence in Shreveport. It was created four months ago, and Winn said young men have been receptive, that many of them just want someone to talk to or to listen to them.
You can stay up to date with the P.I.P.E organization by adding them on Facebook by clicking here.
You can also contact Winn at 469-799-5741