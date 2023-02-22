SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 celebrates Black History Month with a tribute to local brothers-in-law.
Carl and James Stewart are the sons of a maid and postal worker who chose to use the law to help people.
Carl Stewart started his legal career as a judge advocate general's corps, or jag in the U.S. Army.
He also worked for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and the justice department.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton appointed Carl Stewart to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal presiding over criminal appeals for Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.
In 2012, he became the first Black chief judge in the history of the fifth circuit.
Carl Stewart retired in 2019.
James Stewart made history in 2015 when he was elected as Caddo's first Black district attorney.
Before that he served 21 years as a judge on the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal.