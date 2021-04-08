SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a tradition going back 14 years, the Carson Shadrix Annual Medical Benefit Sale. Carson is 17, and has special needs, according to Joe Huffman of Southern Hills Church of Christ.
"With the help of KTBS 3 and Rick Rowe it has turned into an event that is absolutely marvelous", said Huffman. "Its the largest thing of its kind in the ArkLaTex."
The Sale runs from April 8th-10th at Southern Hills Church of Christ at 9080 Southwood Drive in Shreveport. The sale is from noon to 7 Thursday, 7am-7pm Friday and 7am-noon Saturday.
